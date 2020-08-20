Best slings bags for all occasions

Pitch black with dual sling

Change your nine-to-five satchel bag with this sophisticated and elegant sling bag. It is pitch black in colour with textured grey design on its front and a glossy rugged plain flip over cover. The interior of this sling bag has three compartments, two divided by a patch pocket and one small zip compartment to store your small items efficiently. Van Heusen autumn-winter 19 Women's Sling Bag is provided with a back pocket and a dual coloured sling which is compatible with both dark and light attires. This sling bag is best suited for official meet ups.

Crossbody jute sling bag

A crossbody sling bag made from jute fabric embellished with laces, metal rings, tassel, leather fringes and bead. With a spacious interior to store your essentials it also has an inside zip pocket to keep small items safe. The sling is of free size made from multi-coloured treads weaved into a strap. The House of tara Women's Sling Bag is a complete multi-coloured boho styled sling bag, so if you are a boho style lover simply grab this one.

Sparkling black suitable for parties

This sling bag is made from black faux leather with a top flap closure and a back zip pocket. The flap is covered entirely with black glitter that gives it a very sparkling rich and elegant look. It has a very spacious interior with multiple compartments to easily accommodate all your bare essentials ensuring they are safe and intact.Caprese Nars Women's Sling Bag Mt comes with an adjustable sling handle, allowing you to personalize the length. The vibrant glittery appearance suits perfectly well for parties and cocktails.

Perfect for everyday usage

This sling bag is made from premium multi-coloured printed canvas with a vegan leather flap. The interior of this bag is of polyester stitched sturdily. The tan leather strap can be adjusted to a crossbody handbag or a tote bag as you find it convenient. The decorative tassel adds a chic quotient to it. The bag is provided with a magnetic snap fold over flap to keep your belongings safe in it. KLEIO Women's Sling Bag is compatible with all outfits and perfect for everyday casual use.