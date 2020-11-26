Best skirt suit for women

Complete comfort

A beautiful kurta and skirt set made of cotton fabric that gives utmost comfort to the user. The whole set is in dark blue with white and light blue ethic design all over it with an exclusive design on the neckline. The kurta has three fourth sleeves with a round neck that will end a few inches below your knees and a simple skirt with the same design only at its hem. If you are looking for a very sober wear for a special occasion but without sparkles and glitters, just go for GULMOHAR JAIPUR Women Cotton Printed Straight Kurta, Skirt and you won’t be disappointed.

Simple yet stylish

This is a three piece product having a crop top with round neck and a long skirt both in pick. The shrug has short sleeves with a golden pine tree kind of design on it. The whole set is made of rayon fabric. The size of the top is 16 inches, that of the skirt is 40 inches and that of the shrug is48 inches. You are advised to only hand wash this set for long lastivity. If you are looking for a casual wear which is simple and stylish, Md Textiles Rayon Kurti Skirt with Shrug For Girls, Women, Ladies Golden and Pink is the best buy for you.

Heavy embroidery work

This is a anarkali style salwar suit Made of silk fabric that is very crisp and wrinkle resistant in texture along with being very comfortable on skin it has its own shine. This suit has full sleeves with heavy embroidery done on the neck and bust region, lowers sleeves and the mid to lower part of the anarkali in golden and sea green that stands out boldly against the rich velvety blue silk fabric. If you are looking for a salwar suit to be worn in a wedding occasion or evening party, Smily Creation Women's Banglori Silk Salwar Suit is the one for you.

A very elegant look

A straight fit kurta and skirt set having kurta made of rayon fabric that is very soft and comfortable along with being shiny and very breathable to keep you cool all the time. It is in red colour with gota work embroidery done on it in golden that gives it a very festive vibe. It has three fourth sleeves and ends a few inches above your ankle. The skirt is of silk which makes a beautiful fall and is in offwhite colour. If you are looking for a festive wear, Nayanth Printed Designer Gota Work Rayon Kurta And Skirt Set Salwar Suit set for Women is the one for you.