Best skewers for barbeques

Wooden handle skewer

Square shaped rod made from premium quality stainless steel skewers that are very strong and durable. The length is of 10 inches with wooden handle if 3 inches make it in all 13 inches long skewers making it best fit for outdoor fire pit or bonfire usage. The rod has a sharp chisel shaped tip to facilitate easy addition of food on it. VJR 13 Inch Stainless Steel Skewer Square Rod With Wood Handle can be hand washed and are very easy to clean. This is a great skewer if you have a deck or a garden or a backyard.

Safe and hygienic for use

A high quality bamboo made skewers with sharp edges to easily add food on it. The skewers are 6 inches long and have a diameter of 2.3mm making them perfect for finger food at your next party. The bamboo used in manufacturing these skewers is pressure treated to ensure it is 100% infestation free and very safe and hygienic to use. It doesn’t matter if you live in a city. Sometimes, you just need to try out your barbeque skills. This is one of the best skewers to use in city apartments for indoor barbecue events. .

Keeps your food from spinning

Flat stainless steel skewers to keep your food fixed to its place while you turn the skewers making the grilling and barbeque process easy. These are 13 inches long that allow you to leave the handles out of the grill rack and turn them without having to open the lid. The ring handles are anti-slip giving a good hold and are great to serve directly from grill to plate. They also are dishwasher safe thus cleaning them is very easy. This is a great skewer for people who are just starting out at barbeques. This is a great tool to have in the first-time barbeque’s startup kit.

Potato twister skewer sticks

Skewers made from hard bamboo which is boiled and carbonized giving them faint brown colour and to keep them prevented from infestations. These skewers are best for the very famous potato twisters. Bamboooz 5mm Skewer Potato Stick are 12 inches long and 5mm in thickness allowing a very good piercing and hold. It is advised to soak them in water for 10 minutes for baking or deep frying. Great for a quick roasted potato and other easy-to-make snacks like paneer.