Best sippy cups for kids

For the early years

This soft spout sipper cup makes easy work of drinking for babies six months onwards. Easy to wash and sterilise, this cup is well designed and ergonomic enough for small hands. An excellent choice for transitioning reluctant little ones, we found that once a baby gets the hang of it, they keep reaching for it. Brightly coloured, the handy cover keeps germs out in between sips and makes it easy to travel with without spilling. Buy this if you want a simple cup that does the job well.

Playful hippo graphic cup

One of the most significant benefits of this sippy cup is that it helps prevent spills as your child learns to drink from a cup. The bright, cheerful colour and cute design will grab your child's attention while the detachable, easy-grip handles mean that it will be useful for a long time. BPA free, non-toxic and made of food-grade material, this cup even has a soft silicone spout that releases quickly and is gentle on baby's little teeth. If you're looking for a sturdy sipper that's easy to hold and looks great too, pick this one up right away.

Easy Grip 360° Trainer Cup

For anyone wanting to make their child more independent, this 360° silicone rim is the perfect cup. The unique design allows liquids to pass through with gentle pressure from the lips. The handles help keep the cup steady while the simple set up and no extra parts make it easy to clean and maintain high levels of hygiene. If you're looking for a leak-proof cup that's easy for your child to use, this is a great one to get right away.

A double sipper for multi-use

This sippy cup can withstand all the wiggling and jiggling without spilling its contents thanks to a well-designed straw and sturdy build. The soft, flexible straw is valve-free, making it great for beginners and more developed kids. The flip-up cover protects from dirt and spills while the bright multi-coloured look has little ones reaching for it to stay hydrated easily. Get this if you want a cup that grows up, right alongside your little one and is perfect for helping your child self-feed.