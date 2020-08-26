Best single recliner chairs for absolute comfort

Adjustable reclining positions

This recliner comes with a German recliner mechanism and hence it is perfect to unwind after your body has gone through the turmoil of the entire day. It comes thickly padded with high-density foam and fibre-fill. This makes the back cushions very comfortable and ideal to relax. One of the biggest reasons why you should own this recliner is the fact that it has a number of different reclining positions. It can be adjusted to your favourite angle very easily. If you want to sit back in the ultimate comfortable recliner, this is the one.

Sturdy steel frame

This recliner is made of breathable wear proof fabric and is padded with the soft recycled cotton. It also has locking levers and they adjust and lock the chair to any position from upright to fully laid-back and also with a headrest. And yes, it supports up to 150 kg as it is made with a sturdy mild steel tube frame and also has a bungee suspension system. This is ideal for those who want a reclining chair that can be carried around easily and is foldable.

Sit back and relax

This recliner chair is perfect in dealing with the issues of fatigue and stress and one can easily rest their back, feet and mind. If you are jostling with pain in the joints, this is the perfect chair for you as it promises to take pressure off them. Just sink it, adjust it to your level and be relieved at all times. The recliner has specially designed space to keep a cup of coffee or a can of cold drink while you binge watch your favourite shows. You can even store a popcorn cup here. Made from suede and available in classic brown colour this is a great buy for those who want a budget option.

High-quality leather

The frame perfectly holds the plush cover material, and the foam will give you awesome relaxation. All you need is one push and the recliner will stretch effortlessly. The grey coloured recliner will be a welcome addition to the sober and sophisticated look of your room. It uses the best quality raw materials for the frame and rust-free iron accessories. Also, a solid wood structure guarantees durability. The footrest is strong and high quality premium leatherette is used for cover material that is skin friendly. A great recliner for you to watch your favourite TV programmes. This is an all-rounder product that will surely meet your many needs.