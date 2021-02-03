Best Single Door Refrigerator to consider buying now

Forever Fresh

This model from LG is a 190L-capacity, single-door refrigerator in a stunning scarlet. It has a 4-star energy rating and a smart inverter compressor which adjusts the temperature according to what’s inside your fridge. This makes for massive savings on your utility bills. Inside, the spill-proof toughened glass and the antibacterial gasket are just the tip of the iceberg. What we really can’t get enough of is the unique lattice-patterned box for fresh produce. This innovative design keeps stored food longer by allowing the moisture from fruits and vegetables to evaporate faster. This refrigerator is perfect for people who can only manage a weekly grocery shop.

No-fuss

Let’s face it. You don’t have the time, nor the inclination to cook three elaborate gourmet meals a day. You still need a refrigerator to store your milk, beer, wine, and leftover instant noodles. This no-fuss model from Whirlpool does just that and more. The 200 Litre capacity product has toughened glass shelves and a 3-star energy rating. It also doesn’t require any installation. The product comes with a user manual and a 1-year warranty card so just plug it in and get on with your day. A perfect buy for students, a group of roommates, or people who live alone.

Cool as a cucumber

If we were handing out gold stars, the Haier 195 L 4-star refrigerator would get all of them. The product checks all our boxes in terms of features, cooling technology and style. It’s energy-efficient, boasts stabilizer free operation, has a massive fresh produce box with a multi-direction airflow, is scratch resistant (perfect if you have pets or children) and has an instant defrost button too. The toughened glass shelves are super easy to wipe down and the 1-hour icing technology cranks out ice cubes in 60 minutes flat. Need we say more? A perfect choice for households that do a lot of cooking, meal-prep and entertaining.

Safe and secure

Everyone knows that frequent power cuts spell doom for new refrigerators. With the Samsung 192 L model, you don’t have to worry about this particular problem. The stabilizer free operation automatically cuts the power off during dodgy voltage fluctuations and electricity shortages, saving your refrigerator from long-term electrical damage. Other features we love are the rapid cooling technology in the Power Cool and Power freeze buttons (perfect for when you have a lot of leftovers), the anti-bacterial gasket and the power-efficient, bright-as-day lamp inside. This refrigerator is a great choice for small families, midnight snackers, germaphobes and budget-hunters.