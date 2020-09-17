Best single comforters to buy for bedrooms

All weather comforter

This is the perfect comforter for hot Indian weather. With the Divine Case Microfibre Comforter, you don’t have to worry about deciding when to use it. You can use it throughout the year. It is soft to the touch and is designed for all-year use. You can use it to snuggle up when you sleep at night or just to throw it over your legs when you are chilling on your sofa during a cold winter evening. You can also use it as a layering piece under your quilt in the summer. It’s made out of 100% brushed microfiber. Perfect for all rooms in the house.

Good for warmer climates

Cotton is the best fabric when it comes to Indian weather. With the kind of hot summers we have in the country, there is really nothing better than a cool comforter to drape over you. The Story@Home Super Soft Cotton is made from 100% cotton. It’s a single comforter that comes with elegant reversible designs. Designed for all-season use in warmer areas, it makes a great addition to a bedroom or a guest room. It’s a great comforter for people in the age group of 13-25.

Easy on the eye

As the name suggests, the Jaipuri haat Microfibre Comforter is one of the best ones out there for winters in India. Filled with 200 GSM hollow siliconized polyester, these comforters are designed to keep users warm and cosy. You can use them in mild winters as well as in air conditioned rooms. They are lightweight and perfect for everyday use. One key point about these comforters is that they are handmade and the design patter varies on every comforter because of this reason. You get a rich, luxurious feel when you use them. Good buy for people who want stylish comforters.

Good for people with allergies

People with allergies can never have a good night’s sleep. They have to take multiple precautions while going to bed. The Solimo Microfiber Single Reversible Comforter is a great buy for people with allergies. This comforter contains hypoallergenic filling that protects the sleeper against allergens. The comforter is made from 100% microfibre exterior shell that gives it a rich and luxurious feel. It has 200 GSM hollow siliconized polyester that makes it cosy and snug. These are great for daily use and the bright colours enhance the décor of your bedroom while providing great comfort.