Knitted shorts

Nivia Sporty is made of Moss knitted material. It is very comfortable and looks very smart. The shorts have a great fit and the fabric is breathable. These are training shorts with a side-cut panel. They also have a reflective logo for safety during dim-light runs. Hence the player will not feel uncomfortable wearing this and it's a great purchase.

Great quality

The best feature about Yonex Badminton Knit Shorts 1233-30 is that the material is knitted and sweat-resistant. A sweat-stained short is definitely something that no player would like to wear. Also, the shorts can be secured depending on the requirement. The quality of the shorts is very nice and this is very light. This is definitely a great purchase.

Tight-fit

This is a great quality, unisex, slim fit, polyester shorts. This will ensure the sweat is kept away. Being a polyester material, Li-Ning Unisex Badminton Sports Shorts will not be a loose-fitting one. It will remain tight all the time. Rather than baggy shorts, this will be a better pair of shorts to wear as they will remain closer to the body, which will enhance flexibility. This is definitely a great purchase

Cooling shorts

The best feature about Head HBS- 1091 Polyester Badminton Shorts is that it will not warm up the body, rather cool it. This is definitely a great pair of shorts that you can wear for a longer duration as the player will feel comfortable. Also, the material is knitted and has an elastic band. This will ensure the fit is great and with its premium quality, this will be a great purchase.