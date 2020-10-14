Best shorts for young girls

Beautiful colour options

These heart print shorts are crafted with 100 percent premium quality compact cotton and will give utmost comfort to your little ones. This product is available in four unique colours that gives a very soft feel to the skin. It is available in a pack of four different colours: charcoal black, yellow, green and coral. Your little one will feel active and cheerful wearing these. Team up these knee-length shorts with a pair of sneakers for that perfect outdoor playtime look. They have a very comfortable elastic. If you are looking for variations and bright colour options, then go for this combo offer.

With soft elastic

These cotton shorts are suitable for girls up to 12 years. They are fashioned with soft elastic and drawcord that provides maximum comfort while wearing. They are available in a pack of two in navy blue and light pink colours. The navy blue short has a combination of white, yellow and pink rubber prints. The baby pink shorts come with a rainbow, flamingo and pink cloud design. The blue short has a very different cut and same fabric piping at the bottom to give a classy look. To ensure your child makes a style statement, get these cute shorts.

Breathable fabric

These shorts come in three beautiful colours – red, pink and grey. They are super smooth and made from 100 percent cotton fabric. It is a thick fabric that is capable of both moisture-wicking and breathable. The pink short has small blue stars while the grey short comes with black polka dots. The red short is designed with black stars. These are highly stretchable shorts that give children utmost comfort. For the best of comfort, buy these cotton shorts for your little girl.

Attractive print

These pink shorts with small white bows and yellow dots are sure to be liked by your little diva. The shorts have two pockets so that she can store some of her belongings. It is made of cotton fabric and gives freedom of movement, an essential thing because children spend a lot of time running around. The fabric is durable and comes with quality stitching to avoid early wear and tear. It is designed with small pom-pom lace at the bottom for a fashionable look. The shorts are available in a blue colour with a pink bow design. If you want a pair of complete shorts for girls, then your search ends here.