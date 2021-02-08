Best shoe cream for all your leather shoes

Glossy cream

The Venom high gloss leather shoe cream comes in the following variants, from which you can choose one, depending on the colour of your leather shoe – black, brown, natural, light brown and tan. You can use this shoe cream for pure leather shoes as well as on synthetic leather ones. This is a cream polish, which ensures that your shoe gets a glittery shine every time you use it. It has a drawstring closure system, so you can be rest assured that there won’t be any unnecessary spillage and you can keep it safe and locked.

Adds softness

The Beretta high shine leather shoe cream is available for the following coloured leather products – black, light brown, neutral, maroon, brown, burgundy, natural, tan, cherry, dark blue, dark green and dark tan. It has a drawstring closure system and when used on your leather shoe, will add a layer of glittery shine and softness to it. This cream has in-depth effects which penetrate deep into the leather to provide extra care and conditioning to the leather shoe. It works really well on finished, grained as well as smooth leather shoes.

Adds colour

The Shoe Mistry shoe moisturiser cream is ideal for soft leather shoes as well as leather products. It is available in the following colour variants – black, camel, dark brown, dark tan and natural. This shoe cream adds a tinge of colour to your shoe to ensure that there is a mild shine left behind. It has a subtle scent which ensures that your shoe continues to smell like authentic leather. This cream is non-greasy as well as non-toxic and eco-friendly and also doesn’t contain any irritating chemicals or any form of abrasives.

Works instantly

The Polaris high shine leather shoe cream comes in a 60 gm pack and is available in thirteen different colour variants, so you can choose the colour based on the colour of your leather shoe/product. Using this cream ensures there’s an added glittery shine as well as softness. This cream works instantly and also has in-depth penetrating effects, which enter deep into the leather and provides extra care and conditioning to your shoe. It works perfectly well on finished, grained as well as smooth leather shoes.