Best Shampoos to make caring for your hair easy

Tresemme Nourish and Replenish Shampoo

We love the ingredient trend as much as the next person. So when Tresemme found a way to marry rich botanical ingredients and professional quality formulas to get head-turning hair we couldn’t resist checking it out. Formulated with a botanical blend of olive oil and camellia oil, this shampoo gently cleanses and nourishes your hair. It also deeply moisturizes your hair leaving it soft and naturally shiny. Control frizz for up to 24 hours, this shampoo doesn’t contain parabens or dyes and is perfectly safe for colour-treated hair. To use, simply apply to wet hair and gently massage to work up a lather. Rinse off thoroughly with lukewarm water this is a must try.

WOW Coconut Milk Shampoo - No Parabens, Sulphate, Silicones, Color & Salt

Coconut milk is a well-acclaimed super-food with tremendous nourishing goodness. Rich in key nutrients like lauric acid, vitamin e, phosphorus, iron, magnesium and copper, it strengthens the hair roots, repairs the shafts and promotes the production of color pigments. This WOW Coconut Milk Shampoo smoothens down the rough cuticles to ensure that your hair looks and feels much softer, much healthier. Nettle leaf and saw palmetto extracts are two natural ingredients that are acclaimed blockers used by traditional healers in Europe and North America for centuries for hair loss and for stimulating hair growth. They work together to boost blood supply to the hair roots, which helps reduce hair fall and give you thick and glossy mane.

Biotique Bio Kelp Protein Shampoo For Falling Hair Intensive Hair Regrowth Treatment, 340 ml

If you are one of those people who are scared of seeing a lot of hair in the drain each time you wash them, this product is the best you can have right now. The Biotique Bio Kelp Protein Shampoo is crafted especially to facilitate hair regrowth. This is a great blend of pure kelp, natural proteins, peppermint oil and mint leaf extract. All these products come together to gently cleanse hair and invigorate the scalp for fresh growth and healthier shine. The natural proteins in this shampoo are what your hair needs to grow faster and shine better! So choose this and choose fresh hair growth!

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Argan Oil of Morocco SHAMPOO, 400ml, No Parabens No Colourants

This one goes deep into the real and natural botanicals space. since it contains botanicals endorsed by the Royal Botanical Gardens, London. Qand it stands up to the hype by masterfully repairing damaged hair. The natural antioxidants, aloe and sea kelp make sure your hair is pampered and provides essential nutrients, leaving them happy, shining and softer. To top it all, PETA recognises this as a cruelty-free brand, which is definitely the way to go! And we haven't even mentioned the exotic smells of spices, creamy vanilla and fizzy citrus that this shampoo leaves in its wake. Go for it and get impressed!

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.