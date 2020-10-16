Best shampoos for your dog

All-in-one shampoo

This is a four-in-one shampoo formulated with lavender and chamomile to clean, condition, detangle and moisturize your dog. This all-in-one formula makes bath time easy for you and your dog. It leaves your dog's coat clean, silky and smooth. The shampoo gives a soothing and calming experience to your doggy and makes it feel and smell good. It gives thick lather for thorough cleaning. Plant derived ingredients make this shampoo the choice for owners who want to avoid harsh chemicals.

Aloe vera-enriched

This anti-tick and flea shampoo should be applied 3-4 days on the first week depending upon the severity of infection and to be continued according to need for optimum result. It soothes, neutralizes, deodorizes, cleans and conditions pet skin effectively. It doesn’t have any strong odour as dogs in particular don’t like that. That’s why it has a gentle fragrance that won’t irritate your friend. It is an aloe-enriched, soap free and detergent free shampoo that makes bathing time pleasurable. If you want great protection from ticks, this shampoo with the benefits of neem extract is the one.

Chamomile extract

This shampoo is made with some of nature’s finest ingredients for your peace of mind and a happy pet. This waterless shampoo offers a stress and mess-free way to keep your pet clean and smelling fresh between baths. Chamomile extract has anti-inflammatory properties that help calm the skin. Coconut oil is considered to have natural antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. It hydrates the pet's skin and beats the annoying itch that comes with it. Papaya extract has skin-conditioning and nourishing properties, which is why it’s a featured ingredient in this grooming product. For everyday use, go for this safe option.

Antifungal action

The antimicrobial and antifungal action of this dog shampoo prevents skin infections and improves the overall condition of the skin. Wet the pet's body thoroughly with water. Apply the required quantity of shampoo and rub thoroughly into the hair root to obtain a lather. Leave the lather on the body for 10 to 15 minutes and wash with water. The shampoo is pH balanced, thus prevents scaling and skin damage in pets. It contains extracts of the herb vacha, which possesses the insecticidal properties and helps in management of external parasites. It also has deodorant properties to control body odour, leaving your pet smelling fresh.