Best shampoos for hair fall

Take the herbal route

Many times a regular hair wash can be the nicest thing you do for your hair. A change in your hair care routine can work wonders for your hair if you have the correct kind of shampoo for your hair. Onion's antibacterial property infused with the herbal blend of Brahmi and Amla stimulates hair growth and improves blood circulation. This concoction nourishes your hair, reduces hair loss and dry scalp. It is the perfect natural care that strengthens your hair from roots to the end. This one is for anyone who wants to find a natural remedy for hair fall and dandruff.

An Ayurvedic Hair Cleanser

A proprietary Ayurvedic medicine for reducing hair fall, this shampoo is made with plant extracts and essential oils that provide a rich source of antioxidants, minerals, micronutrients, and vitamins to the scalp. The key ingredient, Bringharaj, is packed with nutrients that reduce hair fall and stimulate new growth. Use regularly, minimum thrice a week for effective results. If you are looking for a product that not only reduces hair fall but also strengthens hair follicles then this one is for you. This shampoo is suitable for all hair types.

Three in one result

This shampoo is a rich blend of natural ingredients like onions, Brahmi, and Amla that stop hair fall reduces dandruff and accelerates hair growth. Onion extract provides intense hydration to nourish the follicles and hair shafts, making them stronger and prevent hair breakage. This nourishing shampoo packed with vitamins is safe for colored or chemically treated hair and suitable for all hair types. It is perfect for people who are building a hair care routine that delivers more than just one goal using natural ingredients and fewer chemicals.

For Instant Results

Enriched with 17 natural herbs, this shampoo delivers results in just two weeks of its use. These potent herbs nourish even damaged hair through its deep cleansing. It's no paraben formula with a sweet-flowery aroma is packaged in a lightweight travel-friendly bottle. Looking for an instant remedy that not only reduces hair fall but also tackles your dandruff and replenishes your hair? Then this one's for you. For optimum results use this blend regularly for a minimum of 15 days.