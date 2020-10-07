Best shampoos for dry hair

New Dryness Care Shampoo

The weather, stress and dirt in the air can all be hard on your locks. That’s why a shampoo like this one is needed to stop the damage before it can even take place. We found this to be a great option for everyday gentle washes that leave you hair feeling silky smooth and more manageable. Easy to use, mildly scented, this was great even on frizzy, dry hair or those with sensitive scalps. The creamy base is one of its nicest features and leaves you feeling fabulous all year long.

Professional care at home

Styling your hair shouldn’t be stressful. But when you have dry hair that breaks easily, the wrong product can only make things worse. Curly haired folks, this deeply nourishing shampoo is the answer to many of your hair challenges. Gentle on hair, it helps control frizz and reduce the damage your hair has been through. Now salon-ready hair is possible from the comfort of your home.

Advanced smoothening for Indian hair

This shampoo formulated to smooth and shine did its job so well that we were tempted to even skip the conditioner. Filled with the goodness of Morroccan Argan oil, you will notice a huge change right after the first few weeks of using it and we loved what it did for the texture of long hair and the health of our scalp. Use it everyday or a couple of times a week depending on your hair type. Besides all you need is a coin sized amount to get a great lather and cleanse thoroughly.

Miracle moisture for your thirsty locks

If you have a sensitive scalp or struggle with sulfate allergies, we recommend this sulfate and paraben-free shampoo. Infused with the goodness of natural hyaluronic which is a moisturizing miracle, argan seeds that restore shine and health and Vitamin E to halt breakage, this more natural option shows a significant improvement within weeks. A small amount is sufficient to clean the entire head and its rich feel and consistency means you get a more premium experience with every wash. If you have dry, damaged or frizzy hair, this is the one for you.