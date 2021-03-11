Best shampoos and conditioner combos for daily use

Life is better with great hair

With a nutrient-enriched blend of oleic acid and pantheon that moisturizes and nourishes, this shampoo and mask are the answer to your scalp's cry for help. The Vitamin-E enriched shampoo helps to protect hair from further stress, and the addition of goji berry, known to be extremely rich in vitamins, minerals, and peptides, helps in hair growth and reduces scalp acne. The hair mask needs to be applied to wet hair for only five minutes to start its job of moisturizing and re-invigorating your hair follicles. With a fruity, musky fragrance, the shampoo and mask leave your hair smelling fresh and revitalized throughout the day.

For radiant, shiny hair

This shampoo and conditioner provides nourishment and quenches dryness without weighing hair down. Infused with Buriti oil, it improves manageability and hair curl definition. Buriti oil has several beneficial ingredients that can have a powerful effect on your scalp, like antioxidant beta-carotene, essential fatty acids, vitamin E, and vitamin C. The oil is a wonderful emollient that deeply moisturizes the scalp, while the essential fatty acids it contains are great for maintaining elasticity and revitalizing a dry scalp and hair. Use for tired, frizzy locks.

For long and strong hair

With a very subtle, fresh, fruity fragrance that is addictive, a formula that improves hair strength and manageability, boosts collagen production, adds texture and provides high shine, this shampoo and conditioner tick all the right boxes. It lathers well and is an excellent moisturizing shampoo. Paired with the conditioner, it cuts frizziness down to make your hair extremely manageable, and the protein and elastin work to strengthen weak or brittle hair. Use for weak, brittle locks.

Happy hair, Happier you

So you've got great hair but can not manage to control it. Well! Look no further than this shampoo and conditioner. Hair is pretty much entirely made of a protein called keratin that gives hair its strength. This all-new formula with Active Fruit Protein, a special combination of citrus protein, vitamins B3 and B6 and fruit and plant extracts, is designed for healthy, strong hair. The conditioner with Murumuru Butter helps to make ironing your locks easy and stress-free while ensuring long-lasting smoothness. Use for hair frizzy, unmanageable hair that needs detangling.