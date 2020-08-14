Best shaker bottles for a workout

Eco Friendly material

Made with 100% food grade material, these protein shaker bottles are absolutely safe. These are also eco friendly as they are recyclable. A flip top provides you easy and quick access. The bottle is leak proof, allowing you to focus on the workout and not worry about a liquid accident taking place. It is large enough (500ml) with a measurement scale to keep a track and store your water or shake all day long when you are in gym or yoga class. An ideal bottle for those who want a safe and hassle-free product.

Many colour options

This shaker bottle is the perfect option for an on-the-go lifestyle and has a stylish, sleek, convenient and compact design. Made of plastic, it has a capacity of 500 ml and is a sturdy shaker that you can take around to the gym or a hike or any outdoor/indoor activity. It is also available in attractive colours. With this super cool shaker, you can workout in style and have fun while doing it.

This one has it all

Ultra tight screw on lid, anti-leak tested and proven, this protein shaker is one of the very best ones out there. The flip top stays open if needed. The easy to read measuring marks help you further while preparing your shake. The tornado mixer works like a blending blade. It has an extra compartment for powder, mixes, etc. As a bonus, it also has the supplement pill holder that can also be stored in the compartment. If you are looking for something sustainable and of highest quality, this is the one.

Ample space here

A contoured rubber grip zone offers an efficient anti-slip hold. The bottle is attractive and easy to carry. This model is also available in a variety of vibrant colours. It has a detachable storage compartment to store supplements. You can use it to store pills, mixes, protein powder and more. The product is perfect for protein shakes, smoothies and pancake batter. The patented blender ball wire whisk mixes as you shake. The high quality bottle is very easy to mix without much effort. Thanks to the easy usage it allows athletes to focus on their workouts. This one is a great option for those who want to buy a pocket-friendly shaker bottle.