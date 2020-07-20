Best sewing machines to mend your clothes

It has two-speed control

For a convenient and quick stitch, this is the right sewing machine. It comes with double threads, two-speed control and sews seamlessly. This stitching device is available with a built-in lamp which will ensure less strain to your eyes. It is also equipped with a thread cutter. It can be started with the help of a button or foot pedal. The machine features a winding pole and thread spindle for easy rewinding of the bobbins. This sewing machine with all the latest features is an ideal value for money buy.

Suitable for all kinds of fabric

This automatic sewing machine comes with a built-in motor and has a single touch reverse stitch lever. This device has 7 decorative built-in stitches. It also has a calibrated dial for thread tension control. The machine is available with a calibrated dial for thread tension control. The device functions smoothly on all types of fabric. One should invest in this sewing machine as it is compact and occupies very little space.

Sewing machine with storage drawer

This sewing machine includes all the basic features that one needs to create almost any project. It is available with a heavy duty metal frame for skip-free sewing and overall durability. This model comes with a lot of accessories that includes a lint brush. There is a storage drawer where you can keep thread and other stitching accessories. This brand has been associated with manufacture of sewing machines for decades and is well known for its reliability. We recommend this brand for its top of the line features and unmatched quality.

A faster alternative

This sewing machine offers 197 stitch patterns in total. This hi-tech and stylish machine comes with a full rotation drop. It also has an LCD screen and LED light. The device has a start and stop button which allows sewing without the aid of the foot control. To ensure protection from dust, this machine is available with a soft cover. It has computerised features and buttons through which you can input the commands while stitching. This makes it an ideal buy because the stitching process gets faster and does not require much manual labour.