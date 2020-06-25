Best Sewing machines for all your home projects

Get sewing with ease!

The Usha Dream Stitch sewing machine has four-step buttonholing, so you can quickly stitch buttons on shirts, dresses and coats. A dial option for you to select your desired pattern also has an auto tripping bobbin to ensure that the thread is properly wound around the bobbin when you begin sewing. The Usha Janome Dream Stitch automatic zig-zag sewing machine has a compact size that easily fits in your cupboard or closet, has seven built-in stitches and 14 applications that allow you to have fun while sewing. It is even equipped with a sewing light to ensure you get great even in dimly lit spaces. This will surely make your sewing sessions much more fun.

It comes ready to use!

Are you annoyed with running to the tailor for every simple alteration? Then get this 4-in-1 mini sewing machine and learn how to DIY easily. Equipped with a foot pedal and adaptor you might find you like it enough to go pro. This sewing machine comes pre-threaded and ready to use, so that you don’t have to strain your eyes and thread the needle of the machine. Helping you sew better, the durable chain-locking stitch ensures that the stitch does not come off easily. If you are accustomed to using a foot pedal and find it easy to control the machine that way, you’ll be happy to know this one has a foot pedal too. So start sewing with this nice functional machine and you will be a pro in no time!

Quite easy to maintain!

Compact and easy to use, the JA1400 by Brother is perfect for all kinds of sewing and mending projects. Featuring 14 built-in stitches, a 4-step buttonhole and auto set stitch length and width, the hanging arm sewing surface is easily converted from the traditional flatbed for sewing cuffs and sleeves. You get an LED light that makes it bright enough to see where you’re sewing, while the top load bobbin makes for easy setting, easy maintenance and clear view. The JA1400 even comes with a DVD that takes you step-by-step into sewing, and includes all the instructions for two great sewing projects. How great is that? Follow the instructions, keep at it and you will be sewing like a master in no time!

Go pro in no time with this great machine!

Some machines have specific capabilities that can make sewing a whole lot easier like a thread cutter, automatic needle threader, lights, free arm, blind stitching, and buttonhole capabilities. But if you’re just starting out or see no need for any of these complex features, then this one's for you. The Naveen Sewing Machine is a simple, domestic sewing machine top without base or cover. An easy lever type stitch regulator helps adjust the length of stitch while the bobbin winder fills up bobbins quickly and easily. With free accessories like a measuring tape, screwdriver set, 3 bobbins, 1 organ needle, an oil can, threader and cleaning cloth, you have everything you need to get started. While this might not be fancy and not have a lot of advanced features, the simplicity is what makes it a great product to try your sewing on!