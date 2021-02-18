Best serums to care for your hair

Luxury haircare in a bottle

This formula is made with 5 stimulating essential oils and strengthening amino acids that give your hair body and strength. Easy-to-use, apply it on dry or wet hair near the roots. Delicately massage the scalp while using light pressure to enhance blood flow to the area and boost circulation. Running a comb through to finish off will give you the best results. The beautiful fragrance dissipates quickly, and you are left with soft, beautiful, and nourished hair.

Detangle naturally

If you’re looking for a natural alternative to keeping your hair soft and tangle-free, try a dollop of this glossing Grapeseed serum. Suitable for all hair types, its light texture makes it a particularly great choice for those with oily. Enriched with grape seed extract and community trade, sesame seed oil, all you need to do is run a small amount of this thoughtfully shampooed and conditioned hair. Suppose the instant hair gloss and detangled hair isn’t enough to get your attention. In that case, eco-conscious users will be glad to know that this product isn’t tested on animals, is 100% vegetarian, and uses recycled plastic packaging.

Apply and transform your hair

Suitable for all kinds of hair from normal to rough, curly hair, and even damaged strands, this serum has a blend of 6 powerful oils. Enriched with the healing properties of sunflower, coconut and soybean oil, and other botanical extracts, it quickly and easily helps balance out heat and sun damage or lack of moisture. Parched hair can finally get the hydration it deserves. Lightweight and reliable, this hair oil serum by L’oreal is an excellent bet for dry hair, lifeless hair that needs a bit of help.

Heal your split ends

If you’ve been struggling with coarse, unmanageable hair, the SLS and Paraben-free Khadi hair serum will ease your troubles away. This natural hair-helping serum contains the extracts of amla, Brahmi, Bhringraj, and Shikakai to give a natural shine, stop premature greying and make the hair roots strong. An almost miracle cure for split ends and chemically treated hair this serum relies on the power of Ayurveda and the goodness of nature. So get ready to say goodbye to stubbornly dry, brittle hair and hello to a healthy shiny mane.