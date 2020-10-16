Best semi-automatic washing machines

Double storm system

This washing machine comes with several intelligent features that help provide a good wash to clothes. It has a separate dryer and washer saves a lot of water in comparison to an automatic machine that requires continuous flow of water. But this appliance does not compromise on the cleaning process as a whole. The Double Storm system creates a constantly variable and powerful water wave that moves garments around and rubs them together for a better washing result. The air turbo drying system in this machine spins the drier at a high speed. The dual air-intake system draws in more air to dry the clothes at a good speed. Ideal choice for those who want fast drying of clothes.

Inbuilt scrubber

This machine comes with an ace wash station, specially designed to sort, stack, and carry your laundry. It features elements like lint filter to deliver clean clothes with every wash. The user can sort and carry dry clothes using the multi-utility tray. It has an inbuilt scrubber inside the washtub to enhance the perfection of the wash. It aids in easy removal of tough dirt with continuous soaking and scrubbing action for 25 minutes. The machine is equipped with a dry timer that gives superior drying results and all of these features come for a pocket-friendly price. For those who seek a budget buy choice, this is a great choice.

Dedicated wash programs

This washing machine is equipped with a roller jet pulsator which rotates the clothes effectively and washes out every stain. Choose from 4 wash programs – gentle, normal, strong and soak depending on your fabric type.

The air dry capability helps you save time and effort. The wind jet dry system further reduces remaining moisture on the laundry. The magic wheels make your machine move smoothly from one place to the other without any sweat. Finally, the presence of the lint collector is essential because it ensures that the lint from your clothes does not clog the machine or the drains. All of these features make it an ideal pick for you if you are looking for a quality semi-automatic machine.

Powerful motor

These washing machines have the best of features which are very easy to operate. Wash your clothes in a jiffy with the quick wash cycle, that’s designed to save your time while delivering optimum washing results. Now wash your heavy laundry like curtains, linens with the strength of 360 W powerful motor in this washing machine. It has a capacity of around 6.5 kg which makes it perfect for families with 3 to 4 members. The aqua spin rinse feature provides a powerful shower over a wide area. This effectively washes away foam to ensure thorough rinsing without leaving any dirt or detergent residue. Need a washing machine which provides a quick wash to go with your busy schedule? Go for this one.