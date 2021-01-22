Best semi automatic top load washing machines

Air dry

A sleek and compact washing machine backed with a 340 watt powerful motor with 5 wash pulsator. This washing machine comes with a spin timer that effectively rinses off any detergent residue from the clothes. It has three different programmes - gentle, normal and strong. It has an air-dry feature where the vents draw air from outside removing moisture from clothes and they are dried 40% faster. Having a capacity of 6.2kgs and a rust proof body with transparent glass cover, Intex 6.2 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is idle for bachelors.

Lint Filter

Are you looking for a quick and easy way to do the laundry, then you should opt for this semi-automatic top load washing machine. Designed with a powerful motor that runs at 1350 RPM ensures efficient wash, rinse and spin cycles. The best feature of this washing machine is the in-built lint filter. The detachable filter ensures a hassle free washing by collecting loose threads, lint and hair and prevents them from settling at the bottom of the machine. Foxsky 7.2 kg Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is also equipped with a roller jet pulsator that gives a powerful three dimensional scrub for efficient laundry.

Two wash process

A washing machine with a non-corrosive, rust-free body is perfect for someone who needs a more durable washing machine. It has a different washer tub and dryer tub which help save a lot of water compared to an automatic machine that requires the continuous water flow. It has several intelligent features that help provide a good wash to clothes such as buzzer, castor wheel, punch-type pulsator, etc. With a capacity of 7kg wash and 4.6kg dryer AmazonBasics 7 kg Semi Automatic Washing Machine is suitable for families with 3 to 4 members.

Scrub station

This semi-automatic washing machine comes with a special in-built collar scrubber. It has a high efficiency motor that is powerful enough to roll the clothes in all the directions giving a complete cleaning. This washing machine has a capacity of 8kgs and has three wash programmes including gentle, normal, and strong. The machine is suitable for a family with 3-4 members. LG 8 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine is a quality buy because of its easy mobility owing to it being equipped with four wheels and can be moved around with ease.