Best scooters for children

Ben 10 themed

Ben 10 is one of the most watched cartoons by the kids and its themed merchandise is always preferred and loved by them. To make your search easy Toyzone - 66026 Ben 10 Kids Skate Kick Scooter has the theme of Ben 10 cartoon along with being made with high quality metal that can withstand upto 75kgs of weight. It has a large foot space with 3 wheels for safety from fall. So if you are looking for a Ben 10 theme based toy scooter for kids having age from 2 - 4 years, this product is made for you.

Suitable for wide age range

A toy scooter made of high quality aluminium metal which makes it sturdy and very safe for kids to use. The smooth PU wheel ensures a smooth ride and safe for indoor use too as it does not leave any marks on tiles. It has a unique design which allows the kid to ride the scooter without even learning how to balance. R for Rabbit Road Runner Scooter for Kids has a very simple physical inclination mechanism for controlling the turning and balance which makes it suitable for kids having the age range vary from 3 years to 14 years.

Monochrome graffiti

A heavy duty four wheeled scooter made of premium quality material making it strong and safe for kids usage. The four wheels are made of PU and have LED lights attached to give it an extra stylish look along with the graffiti work on the foot board. The foot board has a broad base for safe footing that is skid resistant which ensures safety of the kid from accidental slip and fall. NHR Colorful Graffiti Foldable Scooty has three level height adjustment with a capacity of 50 kgs making it ideal for kids above the age of 8 years.

With handbrake and bell

A scooty made of highly durable steel molded into a strong and attractive design. It is provided with a rear wheel base brake and a hand brake too for extreme stability and control. It features a multicolored LED lights wheel with a bell on the right side of the handle making it a very attractive and first choice for kids. The scooter has a adjustable height upto 76cm and a foam grip on the handlebar for complete comfort. NIWRT Kavid 3 Wheel Kids Fold Able & Height Adjustable Upto 74 cm Scooter is foldable and can be carried easily.