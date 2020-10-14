Best school bags for kids

Animal shaped bags

This backpack combo comes with colourful and different animal shapes including duck, penguin, panda and even Minnie Mouse. It is tailored keeping in mind the hectic school schedule and work load to provide utmost comfort. It is spacious, trendy and very attractive that kids would love to carry. It is made of superior quality and is very durable. It has one small pocket and a main compartment to squeeze in more things. It is light weight and the zip is easy for little ones to manage. This bag comes with adjustable cushioned straps to ensure comfortability. Looking for an all-arounder bag? Here it is.

Available in bright colours

This car-shaped backpack comes in a bright red colour and is very lightweight for the young shoulders to carry. It is designed and made durable even for rough use by kids. It has adjustable padded shoulder strap for comfortable wear. The bag’s zip has smoothness and is easy for kids to manage. It is waterproof and adds to the style quotient of your child. It comes with one main compartment. This bag can also be used as a great gift on birthdays. This is a great bag for those who need a long-lasting and durable backpack.

In a velvet fabric

This yellow velvet backpack is made of washable soft fabric. It has one small pocket and one main compartment to make it more spacious. It is available in different cartoon character prints. This soft toy bag can be used as a travelling bag or picnic bag. It is ideal choice to carry while visiting a park or heading for an outdoor activity. It makes for a very fashionable and vibrant colour option. It contains adjustable shoulder straps and a top handle for comfortable hold. Buy this backpack if you are looking for eye catching cool cartoon designs for your little one.

A pink teddy

Treat your little princess with this adorable kitty backpack with cute bow and two loop ears. They will love to carry this backpack to school. It contains two compartments to fit small and big items separately. It comes with a soft fabric pom-pom attached to the main compartment’s zip for easy use. It comes in a pink and white colour combination that is sure to attract the attention of your little one. It has adjustable cushioned straps. This is an ideal buy for buyers who seek a value for money school bag for their child.