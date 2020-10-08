Best sarees for women of all age groups

Appealing mirror work

This is a gorgeous georgette saree available in a variety of bright colours. The saree is a combination of different shades of blue with beautiful work on the borders. It is decorated with combination of mirror and lace work. The mirror work is beautiful and is present on the borders of the saree as well as the matching blouse piece. The total length of the saree is about six yards and it is ideal for casual as well as evening party wear. The saree is easy to take care of and can be machine-washed. For those who are looking for a value for money, this is the right choice.

Variety of colours

This one is made of malai fabric which makes it a heavy saree. Due to the high and fragile quality of the material, dry cleaning is the best method to take care of the fabric. This saree comes in a gorgeous red color of Lycra Mali imported fabric and a frill border. This graceful saree is provided with a running unstitched blouse piece. It can be designed and tailored as per your style and specification. It could be a great choice for evening wear in parties or casual outings with friends and family.

A clear winner

This is a gleaming yellow-coloured chiffon saree. The beauty of this product is improved with beautiful woven jaquard designs at the border of the saree along with dark green coloured silk blouse piece. This is a perfect saree for family functions, festivals and almost all occasions. One can easily pair the saree with traditional accessories to make your look more beautiful. The material is 50% georgette and 50% synthetic. Available in solid colours, this could be an everyday wear too. Invest in this classy product if you have an eye for the best of things.

For that gorgeous look

This is an orange colour saree made of Fabfiza fabric. It has a heavy stone and diamond work on border with stylish look. The orange shade of the saree is paired with a green colour blouse. The total length of the saree is around 5.5 metre. It is available in other beautiful colours such as pink, blue, green, beige and black. Looking for the perfect saree for a party? This could be the perfect one.