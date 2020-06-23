Best Salwar Kameez For All Occasions

Now look regal in this salwar suit piece

Dressing up for those special events is now easier than ever. Get your hands on this intricately designed metal grey salwar suit to shine on all occasions. The Georgette salwar comes with specifically carved embroidery work on the dupatta. It is a perfect choice for any party night or religious gathering. There are certain clothing items that accentuate a person’s beauty, this salwar suit piece will do exactly that for you. The Anarkali work will add to the style quotient and help you turn all eyes on you.

Set your own style statement

This stylish ensemble of salwar suit comes with a vibrant red crepe top and bottom pieces along with a chiffon dupatta. This sober piece can be hand washed for long usage. The material remains soft and feels comfortable on the skin. Wear for daylight occasions or daily usage for work or college. The suit is perfect for giving you the edge over everyone with its detailed work. The colour stays the same for long years just by dry cleaning the product regularly.

Shimmer in this Rajasthani style salwar kameez suit

Get an added glow by wearing this pair of salwar kameez suit in any style you would like. The material of chanderi and santoon is to die for. Your glam quotient will go up with this salwar kameez assortment. The piece comes unstitched and can be tailored in a way that you desire. The top piece has phulkari embroidery work on top of it. The piece comes with a chiffon dupatta with similar design and the pant piece is made up of poly santoon material for giving you the glitz to shine. The product does not compromise with comfort and will feel great on the skin.

Win hearts with this Anarkali style salwar suit

Refresh your wardrobe by getting this pretty Anarkali style salwar suit piece. The product comes semi-stitched and can be tailored accordingly. You can give it the traditional touch or modernize it for varied daily usage. This piece is a free size item, so no need to worry if the salwar kameez will fit you or not. One can go out to work wearing this beautiful piece or even for a casual outing with friends and family. The piece has beautiful traditional embroidery done throughout the salwar to give you the royal look.