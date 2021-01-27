Best salicylic acid face wash for clear skin

Cleanse and purify your skin

When it comes to clear complexion a purifying, mild face wash is exactly what you need. This one is great for those with combination to oily and acne-prone skin as it works effectively without harshly drying out the skin. Enriched with Salicylic Acid, it uses this powerful ingredient to reduce pimples and prevent future breakouts. Part of a more extensive range of Kaya's Acne Free products found this worked best when used with the toner and added to our daily skincare regime.

Remove excess oil and dirt gently

This daily use face wash comes packed with the cleansing power of Salicylic Acid, which is suitable for acne removal. It also helps control and prevents the development of new acne and pimples by controlling excessive oil secretion. Its gentle exfoliating action sweeps away dead surface skin and soothes rough, uneven patches. Infused with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera helps reduce the appearance of pores and get smooth even-toned skin. If you're looking for a great face wash on a budget, this is it.

Unclog pores to reveal healthy glowing skin

People with sensitive skin usually have a more challenging time dealing with breakouts. This gentle-yet-effective cleanser from Bombay Shaving Company contains Acai extracts with antioxidants that reduce inflammation and clean gently without irritating the skin. With a unique blend of Vitamin C and Salicylic acid, this face wash is packed with several anti-acne properties that don't leave your skin stretched. If you're looking for a cream cleanser that nourishes the skin and prevents, oily build-up, try this one.

Tough on acne, easy on the skin

This pretty orange face wash is powered by a salicylic acid called Dermatologist Tested, Oil-free and Non-Comedogenic. Suitable for oily, acne-prone skin, this face wash helps you cut through excess oil and clear away dust and pollution without drying out the skin. The deep cleaning formula is supplemented with sebum dissolving MICROCLEAR® technology, which is clinically proven to boost salicylic acid delivery to unclog congested pores. If you're looking for a great preventative solution against acne, Suitable for women and me, then look no further than this one.