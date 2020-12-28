Best retro briefcases for everyday use

Vintage design

The RK Unisex Vintage Genuine Retro Leather Briefcase also acts as a laptop messenger bag and is 18-inches long! The leather of the bag comes from the best quality Hunter buffalo leather, that is lined using high quality canvas. The compartments are well padded to store your laptop. It comes with a big front pocket to help accommodate important files, there’s a cards, pen and phone section on the inside, a single external back zipper as well as a buckle closure system underneath the straps.

Laptop messenger bag

The Scarters New Informal 2X Stronger Splash Proof Laptop Messenger Bag is 15-inches, and has trolley sleeves in it. It comes in the colour matt grey and there is another jet black variant available as well. It is made of splash proof treated nylon fabric as well as PU Vegan leather. It has space to fit in a latop of 15-inches at least. The bag comes with ample space to store files, books, other essentials such as chargers, wallets and the like. The best part is, it comes with a 14 months manufacturers warranty.

Superior Quality

The LEADERACHI Leather 15-inch black laptop messenger briefcase bag is extremely durable as it is made of superior quality horse leather. It is also water resistant, thereby ensuring that it lasts long. It has disordered wrinkles and scratches on it, that gives it a very vintage and wild look. The bag comes with 9 pockets to allow you to store different items – there are 5 outer pockets and 4 inner pockets. There is a removable and adjustable strap which is well padded to provide you with a little extra comfort.

Canvas Material

The Pranjal Leather 13-inch Retro Briefcase Laptop and Messenger Bag has a canvas based inner material. It comes in the colour brown and its dimensions are – 33cm x 10cm x 25cm. It has a buckle type closure and an adjustable strap. There are a total of 3 compartments, where you can store different items such as your laptop, files and documents, essentials such as stationary, charger and the like. The bag looks extremely smart and is also quite handy, ensuring that you are able to carry everything you need, to work, with absolute ease.