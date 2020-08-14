Best raincoats to provide cover from the rain

Reflective logo for safety

This double-layer raincoat is perfect for bikers. It is made up of high-quality polyester fabric and is reversible as well. The joints are sealed seamlessly to avoid any leakage which makes this product completely waterproof. The item also has high collars and adjustable hood. The raincoat also provides for a small inner pocket to protect mobile, wallet or any other expensive item. The front and back reflective stripes assure safety when one travels in the dark.

Lightweight material

This raincoat is made up of tear-proof and water-repellent material. It is meant to withstand heavy rain for a long duration of time with an extra-long and strong hoodie cap. The lightweight material doesn’t allow water to permeate through the fabric. To solve the issue of water collection in raincoat pants, an embossed taping has been added to the stitching. This one is a premium product that is supposed to last you for many years. Buy the raincoat if you want to invest in top-quality protection.

With carrying pouch

This is a basic hooded raincoat-cum-jacket. It comes with the added protection in the form of a flap over the zipper to protect against wind apart from rain. There is a carrying pouch, making it easy to pack up for your trips. Its high-neck design ensures that water doesn’t enter inside on the front of the jacket while the sleeves are buttoned up to ensure waterproofing for the cuffs. It is ideal for those who like adventure sports like trekking. It is available in plenty of colour options such as black, navy blue, grey, green and brown. Go for this model if you seek a dual-layer of cover from the rain.

Fits real well

This product will keep you 100% percent waterproof, no matter how much the rain. Comfort and style go hand-in-hand with this raincoat. Its zipper combined with button and flap closure provides a personalised fit. In fact the zipper is made of strong alloy material which ensures durability and safety from corrosion. The reversible raincoat is made of polyester material which is completely non-shrinkable and is also skin friendly. This transparent raincoat is a perfect buy for someone looking for stylish protection from rain.