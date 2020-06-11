Best quality hand mixers for your kitchen

Fall in love with cooking using this hand mixer

Novices might find it hard to control the speed of the mixer and tend to make a mess, but you would never learn if you never venture! So for the first hand mixer that you would choose, opt for a handy and easy to use device. With its quick beater lock and beater eject button, the chance of spilling the contents becomes less in this product. Also, the mixer’s five-speed setting with turbo function can beat and mix a variety of food items in no time.

You get a hand mixer, dough hook as well as a strip beater in this pack for multi-faceted usage.

Churn out the perfect mix with this beater

Need a hand mixer to execute difficult mixing like a pro? Well this is the one for you. With its powerful 7-speed setting, you can start as slow as you want and go super-fast in the end. The mixer comes with two professional style wire beaters for eggs and cream, and two hooks for mixing dough. You can even use this mixer to help in kitchens of restaurants, coffee shops, bars, ice cream stalls and bakeries.Get this heavy-duty hand mixer for the professional mixing job.

Now no need to compromise with proper mixing

A stylish hand mixer is sure to add a spark to your kitchen. A necessary quality to look for in a mixer is its efficiency. Get your hands on this dual coloured high functioning mixer to enjoy benefits of both style and efficiency. It comes with two stainless steel attachments for added utility; while the whisker attachment performs whisking jobs, the dough hook can masterfully whip, blend and mix. It has a 3-speed control and is easy to clean. The design of the product makes it easy for you to dismember the attachments and clean them.

Work for long hours with this light weight tool

Excellent for household cooking, the light weight hand mixer is perfect for those baking and cooking celebrations. Totally a value for money item, the mixer has a grand 7-speed module thereby allowing it to be used for various types of mixing. The machine saves electricity as it uses 120 Watt power. It comes with two pairs of high quality stainless steel beaters and dough hooks that can be easily detached and cleaned. Perfect for your home, the mixer has a good grip for comfortable use.