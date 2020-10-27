Best quality ghees for kitchen

Hand-churned ghee

One hundred percent pure grass-fed cow's hand churned ghee is typically prepared by simmering butter, which is churned from cultured curd, skimming all milk solids from the surface, then pouring and retaining the clear liquid ghee while discarding the solid residue that has settled to the bottom to prepare this delight. Full of nutritive fatty acids and blessed with balanced omega 3 to omega 6 ratio, its regular consumption enhances physical and mental strength for an active lifestyle. It keeps the body healthy and increases the potency of the body. It makes every dish in your home satiating and delicious. For those who prize healthy natural taste, should opt for this.

Delight for every kitchen

Be it a bowl of bhaat, khichdi, chapati or your favourite aloo gobhi ki sabzi, this ghee has been especially developed to address varied needs of daily-delightful consumption. Its granular texture is reminiscent of the conventional home-made ghee. Coupled with natural colour, better taste and rich aroma, this is a sumptuous delight in any kitchen. Enjoy your food to the hilt with the goodness of this rich ghee, which further enhances the flavour of the food -making it super tasty and enjoyable. Go ahead and buy this product to make food tasty.

Made using slow cook process

This ghee is made using a special slow cook process to crystallise all the right flavours. In this process, ghee is prepared by cooking slowly for about three and a half hours over gradually increased temperatures which enhances its natural aroma and taste. The ghee has a consistent quality to it. Lends itself beautifully to varied Indian cuisines, making a must-have in any kitchen. The ghee comes home in a sturdy package which is sustainable. Made from cow's milk fat, it is yellow in colour. Those who appreciate a good aroma, coupled with great taste, will find this just the right fit.

Enhances flavour

This ghee, when consumed as a part of your daily balanced diet and active lifestyle, helps meet the body’s energy requirement through fat. It is especially packaged to retain its flavour and aroma, so when used in preparations, it can also enhance the taste and flavour of food, making it a must have in all households. You can use this ghee in ladoo, panjiri and other sweets to achieve a soft texture. Saute vegetable and spices in this ghee to give a great touch to your daily dishes. If you are looking for a quality product from a trusted quality brand, this is a super fine choice.