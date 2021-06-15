Highly durable material

A D - shaped carabiner made of high quality stainless steel is a useful tool to have for a number of reasons. Place this on your handle and you can hold a number of bags, keys or anything you need quick access to easily. It is meant to keep your hands free for your baby when out and about and has a loading capacity of up to 300kgs. This steel snap hook can be used in very versatile ways, such as a backpack holder, toy bag holder, water bottle and purse holder, daily groceries bag holder and much more. It is of great convenience to new parents.

High ventilation design

Mosquitoes pose a big threat to babies when they are out and about. Their tender skin very easily gets rashes and is allergic to various insect bites too. A mosquito net becomes an essential accessory to ensure the good health of a baby. Chicco Mosquito Net for Stroller is a white colored net that fits over the stroller of all sizes and is held in place with the provided elastic edges. It is easy to clean and install and provides sufficient protection from mosquitoes and insects along with providing complete ventilation.

Print stroller cushion

This baby stroller seat cushion is made of high quality fabric that is very soft and safe for a baby’s tender skin. It has a bright colored fox pattern giving it a very unique and vibrant look. The cushion is made for adequate thickness to support the baby’s back to avoid depression. The well-designed butterfly shape and split leg cushion maintain the body’s posture and provide all-round support comfortably. Easy to remove and hand wash, motherly baby stroller seat cushions are meant for regular strollers, high chairs and swings.

Prevent injury with this head support

It's no secret that babies can easily fall asleep in cars. Making sure you have an appropriate way to support your child’s head can protect them from neck strains and make even long road trips more comfortable. This adjustable baby head support is made from cotton, nylon and plastic and does the job beautifully. Reliable and comfortable it comes in an appealing blue color and supports the weight of the child’s head easily. It can be used in strollers, prams, car seats and even baby seats while you are travelling to keep the baby safe.