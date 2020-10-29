Best quality electric toothbrushes

3D cleaning

This electronic toothbrush has dynamic movement which helps in 100 percent removal of plaque. This electronic toothbrush is manufactured by one of the well known dental-care companies. The three-dimensional cleaning action oscillates, rotates and pulsates to break up and remove plaque formation. It works on AAA batteries and consists of one toothbrush handle, charging station with brush head storage, one toothbrush head with soft bristles. Cross action toothbrush head surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 degrees. With three dimensional cleaning and complete plaque removal, this toothbrush is the best.

The tech-savvy toothbrush

This electric toothbrush has a clever tooth-waved design which fits the contours of your teeth and provides a comfortable cleaning experience. It comes along with two types of bristle heads which lets you decide the pressure that suits you best. It is chargeable and requires a 4 hour charge which lasts 20 days. The toothbrush is also compatible with all USB power sources and features auto shut-off technology as well as a low battery reminder. This toothbrush is the most efficient one of the lot and a great pick.

Two-week battery life

This toothbrush is made up of advanced sonic technology. If you are new to electrical brushes, this product assists your transition into using an electric toothbrush. It comes with a two-minute smart time that signals when your total time is up. It has a battery life of up to two week and does not require frequent charging. This toothbrush effectively removes stains and plaque from your teeth and does not allow bacteria to settle. Two-week battery life with a smart timer feature makes this electric toothbrush unique. Buy this one if you need a durable product.

Caters to daily needs

This electric toothbrush reaches every corner of your mouth and gives you a fresh, healthy set of teeth. It efficiently removes everyday stains from food and drink so you can gently brighten your smile. It also refrains from hurting your gums, instead it protects them, making them stronger. It conveniently takes the toothpaste to every corner of your mouth ensuring perfect breath and freshness. It is what you need to protect your gums and for overall dental care.