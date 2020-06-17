Best quality dustbins for daily use

No maintenance needed

This dustbin has a capacity of 10 litres and looks quite sleek and elegant in terms of appearance. It has a swing lid on top making it easy to use while ensuring the odour of the trash does not spread in the room. The vase like dustbin is available in four colours: black, brown, beige, and blue. If you are looking for a bin to put in your office cabin or room this plastic body with matt finish and special swing lid, should certainly solve your purpose. One of the most important features of this bin is that one does not need to maintain it as it is rust and leak proof.

Can be used as both open and closed bin

It is designed in a way that it looks like a basket. The foot paddle is sufficiently broad so that there is no inconvenience caused while operating the bin. There is a lid on top which almost seals the bin when the paddle is not pressed. This feature will ensure that your room or office do not stink even when it is full. What makes this one appealing is the fact that it is very easy to use and equally easy to clean.

Adds a lot to your kitchen

The classical open bucket like dustbin is best for kitchen use. The dustbin is hassle free and the buyer does not have to do anything to operate it. As far as design is concerned, it comes in pretty floral print and has neat round edges on the top. The pink colour dustbin is made of high quality virgin plastic and is very durable. This product is ideal if you want something that is easy on your pocket.

Minimalistic design and high on function

The best feature of this dustbin is its simplicity, there is a black broad paddle at the bottom to open the lid. On releasing the paddle the lid seals the bin entirely. There is barely any weight of this trash can, making it easy to move around. In terms of design it is very minimalistic and comes with a decent finish. The light blue colour of the dustbin makes it look subtle. The cylindrical paddle dustbin comes with a handle which makes it easy to move it from one place to another.