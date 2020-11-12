Best quality 4l SS Pressure cookers for your home

Daily cooking made easy

Ideal for small to medium families, this pressure cooker has a special induction base that is compatible with both gas stoves and induction cooktops. With a 4litre capacity, this one helps you dish out lip-smacking meals in barely any time and motivates you to create a large spread of instant meals. Its stainless steel body, thick base and special lock arrangement with a unidirectional rotation ensure safe and efficient cooking. If you are looking for a well-made pressure cooker that is perfect for daily use then pick this one.

High capacity cooking with ease

Made from virgin aluminium, this option comes with an anti-bulge induction base. The pressure cooker has a metallic safety plug that helps in releasing excess steam for safe and efficient cooking. In terms of durability, this one comes with 5-years of warranty that provides you with the option of swapping from gas stove cooking to an induction base. If you’re looking for a light-weight cooker that can cook a large meal on short notice, then this is the one for you.

Stylish and safe

This one does not only tick boxes against an efficient pressure cooker but also gets bonus points for its sleek design. Its durable black finish absorbs heat faster and helps you save on some energy. Compatible for gas stove and induction cooking, this pressure cooker comes with sturdy handles ideal for lifting after cooking a large meal. The airtight lid comes with a safety valve that releases extra heat and pressure and is secured safely with a strong steel clasp. This one is perfect for anyone who wants to add a little vibrancy in their kitchen without compromising on any safety measures.

Sturdy and energy efficient

This option comes with a unique sandwich bottom that retains heat and evenly distributes the pressure. This simple feature can make your most complex cooking easy on your gas bills. Its thick stainless steel bottom is perfect for gas stove, induction, electric, ceramic and halogen cooktops. Easy to clean, this pressure cooker comes with a durable gasket that will not corrode or pit over time. Appropriate for steaming, frying and any number of versatile cooking types, pick this one for its ease of use and durability.