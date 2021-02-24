Best puzzle games for kids

A combination puzzle

This speed cube feels solid yet smooth right out of the box. It is a classic color-matching puzzle in which the color shift makes it look like a mess and over 43 moves are possible with this 3x3 cube. The cube comes in a set of attractive colors and the traditional stickers have been replaced with material that resists fading or peeling. It also has a mechanism that results in a smoother, faster, and more durable cube. This is great as a first-speed cube for beginners. An ideal buy for those who want to introduce children to the complex yet entertaining world of problem-solving.

In the shape of animals

The puzzles are cut out in the shape of the animals with the bold outlines on the frame helping the child to fix the pieces. The box contains 3 puzzles having 4, 5 and 6 pieces. It includes animals that are commonly found near or underwater – frog, tortoise, and fish. The product is suitable for children of 3 years and above. Assembling the puzzle will improve the child's fine motor skills, concentration, visual skills, hand-eye coordination, and logical thinking. The product is made with good quality materials. A safe and beautiful product for those who want a puzzle at a budget price.

Know the world

Knowing your geography will turn easier with this puzzle set. The playset from one of the largest toy brands can encourage learning in your kids in a fun and interactive way. The playset has been designed to teach the children about patience and make him or her learn about India in its very details. It weighs around 522 grams and comes in a neatly designed package. Complete with the states, union territories, and state capitals, it is a fun way to know about India. The entire map of India is broken up into 104 fragments. Designed to fit the curves of each other perfectly, the pieces from the set can be arranged and rearranged to complete the map. The floor puzzle has been designed for kids above 6 years of age, who are aware of the basic physical outline of India. This is a quality product from a quality brand, offering dollops of fun and learning for your children. All reasons to go for it.

Brings fun galore

This board game uses 250 colorful magnetic circles to make birds, animals, vehicles, objects, and many amazing things. There is a magnetic canvas inside on which the kids can make hundreds of different patterns. There is also a book with 100 puzzles to help the children get started. It helps improve geometric and spatial understanding. It is a perfect toy for children in the age group of 1-2 years to spend their time indoors exploring and developing their creative skills. It makes an amazing birthday gift. It can be quite an enthralling experience for you and your child to sit down together and explore the various ways in which you can chalk up new things. If you are looking for a fun game for your child, this is the perfect choice to make.