Best pulse oximeters for precise monitoring

Adjusts to every finger size

A very precise measurement offering pulse oximeter that works on infrared based technology. Thi oximeter is made of lightweight material and has a compact structure. The LED display clearly shows blood saturation level and pulse rate in numerals and also in graph form along with a low battery indicator too. Zesta Pulse Oximeter Fingertip SP01 Oxygen Saturation Monitor adjusts to small as well as large fingers in its silica gel finger mold thus making it perfect for home use.

Four directional display

If you are looking for an oximeter to be used in your office or any other commercial space, this product is the best buy for you. This oximeter has a high performance acceleration sensor for data accuracy and reliable monitoring. It has an alarm function for high and low readings thus making it very easy to monitor. The LED display is very clear with the four direction mode which allows you to read for any direction. DR VAKU Pulse Oximeter gives results in just 8 seconds.

One key power on function

This oximeter had high accuracy levels being curated specially for adults, athletes, gym goers and other physical acidity enthusiasts. This product features a LED display that can be seen even in low ambient light levels. This oximeter is a very energy saving device as it automatically switches off when a finger is removed from the device for more than 8 seconds. IORA E-50 Pulse Oximeter Fingertip has a very easy one button functioning, all you have to do is place the finger and press the button.

Complete checking set

This product consists of an oximeter and a thermometer making it a complete checkup kit. The oximeter is a large and high quality display which can be adjusted from darkness to bright sunlight by long pressing the button, allowing the user to view the display easily and clearly in any environment. The thermometer can be used for oral, rectal and oxter measurement. It is digitised and highly accurate suitable for both child and adult usage. eller santé 2in1 Combo of Fingertip Pulse Oximeter and Digital Thermometer is perfect for clinical use.