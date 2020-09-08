Best Psychology books for beginners

Motivation for thinking the right way

A social psychology book that focuses on mindset to achieve success. It deals with how having abilities and talent is not enough to bring success in any field that you wish to excel in. It tells you the importance of how essential it is to have a proper growth mindset to approach a goal to succeed towards achieving it. The author has brought out contrasts in the growth mindset and fixed mindset in her book - Mindset and motivates you to get over the fixed one and walk on the growth mindset enabling us to move faster with efficiency towards the destination. If you are looking for a book that will motivate you to improve and change your mindset in the right way, this one's for you.

Break frees the talent myth

Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell is a book that will break the talent myth for you. It will proffer a different explanation for the success of the extraordinarily successful people like Bill Gates and The Beatles. It tells you how things like culture, opportunity, legacy and hard, precise work and practice makes the 99% of the success that these people have had. Gladwell points out four factors for elite success in this book - talent, opportunity, hard work and precision. It weighs the importance of factors other than talent that play a very important role in success. If you are looking for a book that can teach you about not everything that success has completely based on talent but other important factors too, this one's for you.

Know why you are the way you are

If you often tend to wonder what makes you the way you are in regards with your personality, attitude, style, etc this book will surely help you gain some insights for the questions that you wonder. In Personality: What Makes You the Way You Are Daniel Nettle writes on the five major dimensions on which personality of an individual is based upon which results in one being bold, shy, timid, etc. The book takes you to the root of personality make up from biological constitution to the elocution effects. It also includes a questionnaire for you to assess your own personality against the five dimensions to give you a better understanding of your own self.

Cognitive neuroscience reasoning on memory

Human memory has a complex working mechanism, though it is reliable yet can be fallible too. Seven sins of memory by Schacter DL deal with the misdeeds of memory that he has classified in 7 different sin’s categories, namingly transience, absentmindedness, blocking, misattribution, suggestibility, bias and persistence. We all face all these seven terms under forgetting, distortions and intrusive recollections that are difficult to forget. The author reviews them from cognitive, social and clinical aspects of psychology. If you are keen on learning about the working and flexes of your memory along with knowing how to increase its efficiency, this one’s for you.