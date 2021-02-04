Best PS4 engaging action games

Open world adventure

This superman action adventure game with a setting in Manhattan is a fictionalized version of modern-day New York City. It is presented from a third-person perspective showing the playable character and allowing the camera to be rotated freely around them. Swing freely across the city that never sleeps and face the challenges to have a rich narrative experience to share. If you are a superman fan, Marvel's Spider Man (PS4) - Game of the Year Edition (PS4) is a must buy for you.

Brutal combat

The name - God of War says it all. It has a powerful narrative of Kartos, living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, ventures into the brutal Norse wilds with his son Atreus to fulfil a deeply personal quest. In that harsh world he has to fight for survival and teach his son to do so while ensuring he doesn’t repeat the bloodstained mistakes of the ghost of sparta. If you are someone who likes games like assassin creed, you are definitely going to love this one too.

Action adventure plot

If you love action adventure treasure hunt genre Uncharted 4 : A Thief’s End is the one for you. It has a plot that consists of a retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, forced back into the dangerous underworld of pirates that he had tried hard to leave behind. He is on the quest to find the treasure which will test his physical limit while keeping high stakes that are very personal. join Drake, Sam, Elena, and Sully on an epic adventure around the globe, through jungle isles, bustling cities, and snow-capped peaks in search of a lost fortune in Naughty Dog’s acclaimed blockbuster.

Free Form

A truly free form gameplay, Gone Days offers freedom to explore, strategize and play your way in the vast high-desert of the pacific northwest; The hazardous environments, filled with carved out ridges, mountains, caves, cliffs mines and river basins, deliver a breath-taking backdrop to an equally diverse style of gameplay. Enjoy the realistic open world experience with stunning dynamics, realistic weather effects, such as rain, wind, snow and day-night cycles, the game's lighting reacts just the way human iris does as you move locations. If you love open world games, this one’s for you.