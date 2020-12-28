Best pogo sticks for use by children outdoors

Non slip handle

The Kkmoon-1 Jumping Stilts Fly Jumper Air Kicks are available in two more colours, namely – black and yellow. It comes with foam cotton non-slip handle gloves, providing a good and strong grip. Its spring thickening design makes use of fine quality low carbon steel, which doesn’t supper deformations or fractures. Its anti-slip material is similar to what is used in sports sole and provides for a strong and sturdy anti-slip effect. It is both waterproof as well as rust proof, thus ensuring a prolonged life. However, it doesn’t come with a warranty.

Pogo stick

The MagicWand Pogo Stick with Digital Smart Counter and Music is ideal for beginners and it ideal to start off thanks to the smart digital counter it has attached to it, that helps you keep a track of the number of jumps your child has taken, making it a fun challenge, especially if your kid likes to compete with his/her friends. This pogo stick can hold upto 65 kgs with absolute ease. It has a foam covered metal frame bar that not only looks cool but also keeps your child protected from unforseen injuries.

Squeaky sound

The IRIS Foam Pogo Jumper for Kids is a fun and safe jumping stick, which makes a cute squeaky noise every time your kid jumps, making it xciting for him/her. It comes in the colour red and can hold upto 250 pounds with absolute ease. In fact, it has a soft cushiony base, which is why your kid can also play with it indoors, in case playing outdoors isn’t convenient. Also, it has a few cute little led lights on top which light up too, when your kid takes a jump!

Smart counting

The ToyShine Pogo Stick which comes with smart counting and music function, is ideal for kids weighing within 77 pounds. It has a user friendly design and its large screen smart display ensures that not only is your kid able to keep a count for himself, but is also able to compete with friends as well. It has an enlarged main pole which has high tenacity stainless steel on both sides. It has a one-stop switch for everything, ensuring that even your child is able to handle it without help!