Best picnic baskets for easy storage

Foldable tote bag

An aluminium frame basket that makes it lightweight yet strong enough. Structured in a modern design for frequent outdoor activities, it has a collapsible make which allows you to carry it easily anywhere and everywhere. Whitecloud TRANSFORMING HOMES Lightweight Assorted Foldable Tote Basket for Picnic is perfect to carry sandwiches, fruits and water bottles. Personal burglarproof invisible pocket could put your wallet and your cell phone in it

Portable travel chiller

A compact designed bog that won’t take much of your space but store things in comparatively large quantities. It has thermal insulation that keeps the contents hot or cold for a long period of time. The bag has a quality of 20 liters with an aluminium lining inside and is made of waterproof, food grade and durable fabric. SNDIA Large Portable Travel Chiller/Thermal Insulated Lunch Bag for Picnics is perfect for carrying food meals, chocolates, fruits and sandwiches or drinks like juices, aerated drinks, canned drinks and beer / breezer.

Handicraft product

If you are looking for the typical brown cane picnic basket that we have grown you looking at, this product will completely satisfy your needs. The basket is made of high quality bamboo wires weaved in an excellent structured way making it strong, sturdy and durable. It has a flap lid and handle along with beijing very spacious and handy. Nirbishra Handicrafts Handmade Basket is 30cm in length x 20cm in breadth x 35cm in height. You are advised to keep this basket away from fire.

High ventilation

A high quality virgin plastic material made picnic basket that makes it highly sturdy and durable. It has a very attractive design that provides complete ventilation to the contents inside which ensures the quality maintenance. This grey coloured rectangular basket is 45cm in length x 35cm in width x 32cm in height. Max Mall Picnic Basket has a flip cover with a secure lock. If you are looking for a plastic made comfortable handle and lid for easy portability, this product is for you.