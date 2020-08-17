Best philosophical books for beginners

Learn various view on human nature with Aristotle

This book deals with views on human nature, social and political organizations, and even a wide range of relationships. In the Nicomachean Ethics Aristotle's guiding question is: what is the best thing for a human being? Which he answers with happiness, but not the emotion of being happy instead a good kind of life. Aristotle had a tendency to approach an issue with multiple vantage points thus while reading this book you should definitely expect to be introduced to various important concepts and distinctions in ethics.

Good and evil, two sides of the same coin

The Consolation of Philosophy is a work by the Roman statesman, Boethius. He talks about the reign of evil despite the existence of god and how happiness can still be attained amidst fickle fortune. It contains conversations between him and philosophy on the transitory nature of fame and wealth, and happiness being the only true virtue anyone has as it comes within from you and is free from vicissitudes of fortune. You shall find yourself engaged in questions like nature of predestination and free will, why evil men prosper over good men, human nature.

Broaden your perspectives on truth and justice

This is a translation of three of the dialogues of Anselm of Canterbury, the Italian priest and philosopher who holds an important place in the development of scholasticism.The book - Truth, Freedom, and Evil: Three Philosophical Dialogues by Anselm Saint explains the relationship between freedom and sin. It talks upon the freedom, choices and implications of god, angels and humans - the good and bad in the world. The core concept of this book is freedom of choice to preserve righteousness.

Existence of god and immortality of soul

This book can be grappling with difficult concepts but the writings of the author are quite clear and approachable. Meditations on First Philosophy by Rene Descartes, has worked on the existence of god and the immortality of the soul in this book. With the increasing categories order than theist and atheist in regards with the beliefs in gods such as agnostics, humanists, freethinkers, etc this book gives a very good insight upon this topic. It consists of six meditations and is one of the most influential philosophical texts ever written. You can love him or hate him, agree or disagree with him but definitely can’t avoid his works because they are worth it.