Best personalised engraved plaques for gifting

Real Hardwood

The Presto Personalized Engraved Wooden Photo Plaque is available in the following sizes – 5 x 4-inch, 5.75 x 6.5-inch, 7 x 4-inch, 9 x 6-inch and 15 x 9-inch. It comes in a rectangular shape. This wooden plaque has a laser engraved personalised look. The wood is of steem beech real hardwood with metal stand. The engraving never fades ensuring that the memory lasts for a lifetime, bringing a smile on the person’s face whenever they look at it. It can act as an ideal gift for birthdays, anniversaries, farewells as well as corporate events.

Long lasting

The Pankati Personalized Wooden Frame is available in a ton of different sizes (all in inches), such as – 4x6, 4x7, 5x4, 5x4, 5x7, 6x8,7x5, 8x10A, 8x10B, 9x7, 9x12x 12x9. They make the plaque using high quality imported wood, to ensure that not only is the finish good, but also it is long lasting, so that memory which is being engraved, doesn’t fade away. It has a simple metal stand at the back, and that helps the plaque stand upright, no matter where you place it.

Smooth finish

The Incredible Gifts India Personalized Engraved Wooden Photo Plaque Gift is suitable as a gift for couples during marriages. It has a tabletop mounting type. It is also available in the following dimensions – 5x4, 7x5, 8x6, 9x7, 12x9 and heart shape. It has a smooth finish and is rectangle shaped. The metal rod stand allows it to stand erect no matter where you place it. The size of this photo plaque is – 17.78cm x 10.16cm. This can act as an excellent wedding or anniversary gift, and will surely make any couple’s day!

Perfect for partners

The GFTBX ‘Happy Birthday’ Personalized Engraved Rectagular Wooden Photo Plaque has a tabletop mounting type and weighs around 200 grams. In order to keep this plaque clean, simply wipe it with a damp cloth, but remember to not apply pressure from the top. It has a metal stand at the back. It is made of Beechwood, which is extremely smooth and will surely make your girlfriend’s day, especially since it will commemorate a special day, and since it’ll be coming in from her special someone!