Best personal weighing scale

Thick tempered glass

The Quark Mart Electronic Thick Tempered Glass LCD Display weighing scale is extremely easy to use and shows immediate readings the moment you stand on it. It has auto-off, auto-zero and auto-calibration. It has a battery and temp indicator on the screen, thus you are shown when there is low battery or an overload. The result accuracy is between 0.2lb/0.1kg. It is extremely safe to use and has an 11 x 11-inch platform.

Classic design

The HealthSense Ultra-Lite PS 126 Digital Personal Body Weighing Scale has a classic wavy design with wide foot space (30x30) and large LCD which is built of sturdy lightweight ABS material. It provides the user with the most accurate results. To avoid toggling remember to stand in the middle. To initialise it, you’ll just have to put one foot on the scale and random numbers appear. It is suggested that you ignore the first reading and initialize every time the scale is moved. This scale comes with a one year offsite service warranty.

Round scale

The MCP Digital Glass Round Weighing Machine has an LED display with light as well as battery and temperature indicator on the screen. It has a capacity of 180 kgs, and the accuracy is withing a plus/minus 100 gms range. The colour of this weighing scale is transparent with coloured strip and it has automatic on-off functionality. It has a high precision sensory along with an overload and low battery indicator. This weighing scale is ideal for personal use and ensures that you get satisfactory results, if you weigh at the same time everyday – to help create a pattern.

Step on tech (Auto Calibration)

The Healthgenie HD-93 Electronic Digital Weighing Machine has a Step On Technology in place and also has Auto Calibration which requires you to step on the scale and immediately step off for the scale to get calibrated. It has a wide and bright LCD display the size of 7 x 2.7cm which ensures that the user is able to see clearly always. It has a vertical flower design which makes it look quite attractive and fashionable. Most importantly, it comes with a one year warranty.