Best pencil boxes for your kids

For the stationary loving kids

Holographic and cute, this hard case pencil box is ideal for children who prefer keeping all their stationary organized in one place. The case is big enough to fit up to 60 pens or pencils and works brilliantly if your child is into arts and crafts. This lightweight pencil case has a dome-like structure that creates more storage space than most pencil boxes. The best part -this hard case pencil box is so pretty that even you can use it to keep your own make-up/accessories or turn it into a concise travel pouch. A win-win for both parent and kid we say! Pick this one if you are looking for a functional yet pretty-looking pencil box for your kid.

Single Bus with Double the Fun

There is no denying that kids love to play with toys. If you are in the early years of teaching your child, this pencil box is a great pick-me-up that has the functionality of a pencil box in a bus shape that even moves on its tiny wheels. Adorable yet functional, this pencil box makes it easy for systematic organization of stationery since it comes with separated slots for pencils, erasers, and geometry sets. It is perfect for parents who are looking for options that entertain kids and encourages them with their studies.

For the Elsa Fans

If your child is an obsessed Elsa lover, then this one's a great pick. This light-weight pencil box comes with a picture of Elsa from the movie frozen on its top compartment. The pencil box opens to multi-compartments perfect for parents teaching their children organizing skills. To encourage your child into writing or just scribbling, this pencil box comes with a Water Glittery Unicorn Pen. These types of pencil box have been a hit among the kids for years now. An upgrade with the Elsa image just makes it a great topical pick.

For Unicorn Lovers

This unicorn hard case is a light-weight and durable pencil pouch to attract your child's attention. Its double zipper case opens to see two compartments separated with an inner sleeve that doubles ups as a penholder for up to 6 pens. Its vibrant colour and great storage capacity will want your child to reach out for it more often than regular. A Playful, smart and compact way to store stationery, pick this cute pouch to develop your kid's organizing skills.