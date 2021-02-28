Best pedestal washbasins for the perfect upgrade

Italian finish

This designer black color washbasin has a round bowl size of 16x13 inches. The basin is made out of ceramic. It has a beautiful marble finish made to look authentic. Bring the Italian finish to your home. The marbled design is digitally printed so you can be sure it is durable. This washbasin is extremely easy to install. It can be fitted perfectly on a tabletop. The basin is made of ceramic and thus it is very convenient to clean. No need to use harsh chemicals you can use regular cleaning liquid. It is so elegant and beautiful that it will add charm to your bathroom. Be it home or office it is sure to last long.

A touch of art

This washbasin comes in a very artistic design. With a fine finish, this washbasin will make your bathroom look sophisticated. It has a long-lasting shine that will not at all fade giving it a look of clean and brand new. In a wide range of colors, you can pick any shade that will bring charm to your bathroom. Bring this washbasin home to give your bathroom a designer look. Check this washbasin if you want a great design at the most affordable price.

Made out of glass

This pedestal washbasin is made from clear glass with a dolphin design. The round bowl size is 15x18 inches. It comes with a full set steel stand and mirror. It is not only designed to look stylish but also to be durable. It is extremely easy to install as it comes with a washbasin stand. Since it is made of glass it is also very easy to clean. You can just use a regular glass cleaning agent as there is no need to use harsh chemicals. It is also suitable to install on tiles. It is so sturdy that you can use it at home as well as in your office.

Adds character to your bathroom

Add a quirky flavor to your bathroom with this unique washbasin. Made out of acrylic this washbasin looks extremely stylish. This washbasin will definitely enhance the entire look of your bathroom. It is convenient to use as it comes with a counter-top design. The stylish washbasin comes with a tap and a stand. This basin is made of fine quality acrylic and has a unique design with circular patterns on the surface. The product measures 39 x 14 x 39 cm. It is a perfect upgrade for your old sink. You can use just baking soda on a damp sponge to clean it.