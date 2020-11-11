Best peanut butter for your family

Crunchy and unsweetened

Craving peanut taste that packs a crunch? Look no further. Get the fun flavour of peanut butter, plus crunchiness with this gluten-free, caffeine-free and dairy-free option. Packed with dietary fibre and protein, this jar of sugar-less goodness is made from dry, roasted peanuts to give you a whole lot of nutrition. This option is the perfect energy-hit for dieters, gym-goers and health-conscious people to keep satiated between meals. Get this one if you are looking for a good-source of guilt-free pleasure.

Smooth and crunchy

Packed with real peanut pieces, this creamy-crunchy spread is a dream for PB lovers. Made with all-natural ingredients and fewer preservations, this one has a tad runny texture but gets thicker when refrigerated. For a delicious treat - spread it on bread with some berries, add it to your oatmeal/ salads, or simply add a spoonful in your protein shake. This one is a great choice for people who are on a lookout for organic food options!

Nutrient rich [for health freaks]

This heart-friendly peanut butter is rich in fiber and is an ideal source of essential nutrients. It contains 26 grams of protein in every 100gram serving.It has 12 months of shelf life and is easily available in both creamy and crunchy variants. Gluten-free, cholesterol-free, GMO-free and Trans fat-free, this alternative is recommended for gym-goers, cyclists and joggers.

Buttery Smooth

This smooth and tasty nut butter is made up of fine-grade roasted peanut that is rich with all the essential nutrients and protein. It gives you a great energy boost for a fully charged workout. The product is free from any kind of gluten, Trans Fat, Cholesterol and other harmful chemicals.

If you are looking for a dietary rich option that doesn't burn a hole in your pocket, then this one's for you.