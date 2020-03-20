Best packing cubes to keep your travel organised

Styleys Packing Cubes

We love these brightly colored packing cube set by Styles. Made from premium quality polyester fabric, they feature a unique lace buckle design that helps pack clothes neatly. Handles on the outside make pulling them out of a bag easy especially when you’re in a hurry. Durable YKK zippers coupled with the lightweight, washable material make sure you have a trusty tool that will take you through all your travels and help manage odor and prevent bacterial growth throughout your journey. Choose from different sized bags for your clothes, underwear, shoes, and even your spares to segregate your laundry.

FATMUG Packing Cubes

This set of eight mesh top bags will take you through a weekender or an extended trip with equal ease. Light and durable with sturdy zippers, these bags pack down small, while the mesh paneling shows you exactly what is inside the bag without opening it up. The sturdy design and high-quality stitching seem like they will stand up to repeated use and some decent wear and tear. With handles to pull out the right bags in line at the airport and optimum dimensions to accommodate all your stuff, you'll be glad for the little details that make all the difference and recommend this to everyone just like we are!

AmazonBasics Packing Cubes

Minimise wrinkles and keep your favourite pieces from getting ruined with this four piece set by AmazonBasics. Made of high-quality fabric with finished interior seams to increase durability, these cubes also feature unique double zipper pulls. This makes opening and closing super quick and simple, while the mesh panelling improves breathability and makes it easy to identify the contents. A soft webbing handle allows you to pull out or manoeuvre the cubes while on the go. A small, medium and large cube allows you to arrange all your favourite clothing and accessories while the slim cube fits perfectly along the length of bags. When it comes to upping your organisational ante, you can’t go wrong with this set.

7 Set Travel Organizer Bag by House of Quirk

If you’re looking for something that looks a little more sophisticated than the typical black or grey packing cubes, try these by House of Quirk. This set of seven includes 3 different size clothes storage cubes, three laundry pouches which can double up as pouches for your underwear, cosmetics or even your toiletries. Compatible with most travel bags, you can effectively pack all your things in and still have space for the souvenirs and knick knacks you want to bring home from your holiday. The compression garment / drawstring bag makes it easy to bring back items of irregular shape and size and keep them separate from the rest of your clothing. This one is a treat to use, and a delight to look at as well!

