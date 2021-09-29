Compact fit

This OTG comes with a storage capacity of 16 litres. It is compact and can fit anywhere in your kitchen. The stainless steel body and cavity material makes this machine long lasting and rust-free. This OTG comes with 5 accessories that can be used for baking or grilling. It enables you to control your cooking requirements with its 60 minute timer. This OTG has a built-in timer which sends you a notification alert once the cooking process is complete. It can be a great solution for cooking, baking or grilling exotic delicacies for you and your loved ones. Bajaj Majesty 1603 TSS 16L Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) with Power Coated Stainless Steel Body, Silver comes with a 1 year warranty.

Variable temperature control

This oven toaster griller lets you prepare lip smacking delicacies like pizzas, tikkas, kebabs, cakes, breads, biscuits, baked vegetables and much more. It has a powder coated outer body with 800 watts power motor for durability. It comes with a toaster, griller, full size glass door for better display, a drop down crumb tray and much more to keep your family’s level of excitement high. It has variable temperature control options for upto 250 degrees and a timer switch which sets the system for precise cooking per recipe and saves energy. It has an ergonomically designed handle that stays cool irrespective of temperature. Prestige POTG 9 PC 800-Watt Oven Toaster Grill (Grey) comes with a warranty of 1 year.

Easy to use

This OTG has 50 pre-set menus for you. It is designed with a full digital interface to more easily accessible and built-in smart functionality. This OTG also has 10 pre-set modes for convection and rotisserie. The superfast 2000W preheat gets your meals on the table more quickly. It has independent temperature control and intuitive cooking timers with the easy-to-use digital display. It has convection mode that speeds the cooking process by raising hotter aur and sinking colder, less dense air for quicker heating. Morphy Richards 48 SS DigiChef 48L Digital Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) (with Customized Auto Cook Modes and 59 Pre-Set Menus, Stainless Steel Body, Silver) comes with a 1 year warranty.

Solid build

This OTG has an opti-temp technology which helps in even distribution of heat that results in uniform browning of cakes and breads. It has 10 pre-set menus with exclusive preheat modes that give expert results for a wide range of Indian recipes. It also has an easy to use digital panel for selecting modes, recipes and time and temperature control. It has various accessories which can be used for baking, grilling, and rotisserie. These accessories are food graded and rust free for easy maintenance and cleaning. This OTG has a chamber light which makes it easy to monitor the food being cooked. Philips HD6975/00 25 Litre Digital Oven Toaster Grill, Grey, 25 liter comes with a 2 years warranty and makes your baking, grilling or roasting operation easy and healthy.