Pigeon Baker's Collection Oven Toaster Grill 16 litres OTG from Pigeon is a good buy option for home use for a small family. The OTG has a timer auto-off and alarm function. It offers 4 stage heating options and stainless steel build. The temperature is manually adjustable, ranging from 100 degrees Celsius to 250 degrees celsius. OTG comes with High grade knobs for high durability and easy operation, Glassdoor for easy monitoring.

Be a master baker with Brayden Krispo 9 Litres Electric Oven Toaster Griller. The EvovBake Technology ensures Even Oven Heating across the chamber with VariHeat elements. You can control the Browning effect on your favourite delicacy preparation. 9L Curvy Box design, Heat enduring KrystaTuf Glass, Cool Touch handles, 4 Legged elevation makes it to be the best oven toaster griller.

Bake, grill or toast a delicious meal for your loved ones using Lifelong Oven, Toaster, Griller 23-litre black oven toaster griller (OTG) and the accessories provided along with it, such as a baking tray and grilling rack. The OTG offers two heating elements, one each on the top and bottom for uniform heating. Set the time and heat levels as per your preference using the timer and heating function control options. The body of the oven toaster grill is shock-resistant and it has a galvanized cavity. It also features a power on/off indicator, single-layer glass door and a cool-touch handle for a smooth and safe cooking experience.

Agaro Marvel Series M19 19 liters Oven Toaster Griller helps to prepare delicious foods through baking, grilling, toasting and rotisserie. It has a capacity of 19 litres with a powerful 1280 watt heater. The 0-60 minutes timer function automatically stops and rings a ready bell once the cooking is complete. The OTG has a glass door along with an illuminated chamber that allows you to view the food while being cooked. It is easy to clean and durable.