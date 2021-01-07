Best OTG to give as a gift

Stainless Steel Powder Coated Body

This oven toaster griller comes in a powder-coated body that creates a protective finish for your electrical appliances. Its spacious interiors, together with a largely compact exterior is supported with three separate dials for element, temperature and timer panels to select the perfect settings for your cooking. It comes with a capacity of 16 litres, perfect for all your baking, toasting and grilling requirements. The heat-isolated door handle is another safety measure taken to ensure that you enjoy cooking without any hassles. Pick this one for its capacity and protective layers.

Double Glass Door with Insulated Handles

This OTG makes cooking a very efficient process. It comes with a double-layered tempered glass door that ensures thorough cooking inside out and also gives you the option to see your dish cook/ rise. The handles on this one are insulated to protect you from any accidental burns. It has a capacity of 9 litres with a powerful 800-watt heater. The 0-30 minutes timer function automatically stops and rings a ready bell once the cooking is complete. Easy to clean and durable, this one is a great choice to prepare delicious foods through baking, grilling, toasting and rotisserie.

Adjustable temperature control

This OTG comes with quartz heating element to heat your food fast and efficiently by simply turning a knob. It comes with adjustable temperature control heat up to 240 degrees, allowing you to toast, bake or reheat in a jiffy. Available in sizes ranging from 10L to 48L you can pick up any as per your convenience and budget. This choice allows you to pick any size that suits your kitchen. At purchase, you get a recipe book illustrating some of the choicest dishes you can dish out. Suitable for bachelors or working professionals, pick this one for ease, safety and options in size.

One-touch 10 pre-set menu

This OTG is enabled with 10 customized one-touch present menus to give you the option to cook a wide range of delicacies. Programmed with Optic Temp technology for healthy and joyful cooking, this allows up to 10% higher nutrient retention. Its multi-functional modes make it easy to use and create recipes of your choice. Additionally, the digital display makes it convenient to select different modes, control time and manage the cooking temperature. This value for money buy comes with a wide range of accessories suitable for your baking joys.